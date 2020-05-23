Deputy U.S Marshal passes away off duty at Fayette County home

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The United States Marshal’s Service confirmed that Deputy U.S. Marshal, James “Jimmy” Habib, died of natural causes on Thursday, May 21, 2020, while off duty at his Fayetteville home.

He served as the Deputy in Charge of court operations for the Beckley Office and as the Tactical Training Officer for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Before serving Southern West Virginia, Habib was a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Marshal Service.

The USMS released the following statement following their comrades passing:

“Deputy United States Marshal Jimmy Habib was an outstanding law enforcement officer and a loving father to his two children,” U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia Michael Baylous said. “His outgoing personality and his passion for sharing his knowledge of operational tactics with fellow law enforcement officers will be greatly missed. With his passing, West Virginia has lost a native son who exemplified the United States Marshals Service’s motto of ‘Justice, Integrity, and Service.’” Michael Baylous, United States Marshal, Southern District of West Virginia



A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.