Design for new Grant Street Bridge finalized

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS ) — On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, the design for the new Grant Street Bridge was finalized. Back in October 2020, Governor Jim Justice announced the state will invest $10 million to design and build a new Grant Street Bridge.

Project Manager Joshua Anderson said after the announcement, the West Virginia Division of Highways, city of Bluefield, and all members of the project got together twice a week for a status update.

“We’re just basically making sure that all the specifications, the item numbers are correct, the quantities are correct. Checking that we aren’t leaving anything out like all the inspections,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the next step is for the plans to be sent to Charleston where contractors can start bidding on the project.