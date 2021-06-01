‘Despicable’: Vandals destroy flags at Veterans Museum following Memorial Day holiday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just one day after Memorial Day, dozens of flags honoring our veterans at the Veterans Museum in Beckley were destroyed.

The Veterans Museum in Beckley was the target of vandals Monday night into early Tuesday morning according to Museum President, Ron Hedrick.

“When these people stomped these flags, they weren’t just stomping a flag, which is just disrespectful and despicable. But they also stomped on that person’s name on that flag and their rank, and what ranks they served, so they were stomping on the memory of a soldier,” said Hedrick.

A veteran himself, Hedrick said this act of vandalism is just unforgivable.

“These people have no respect for our flag, no respect for our veterans, and to do it on the grounds of the veterans museum that is here to honor our warriors and our heroes, and it’s shameful,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick said whoever is responsible for the vandalism, they should thank a veteran for giving them that ability.

“A veteran is someone who signed up to serve our country and to protect our freedoms. Even the idiot that stomped these flags, a veteran is the reason he can do that,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick said although they are saddened by the vandalism, this will not stop them from celebrating and honoring those who gave all.

“It’s not gonna stop us from doing what we do and that’s honoring the veterans and we’ll have flags out here again. But maybe watch a little better,” said Hedrick.