Wednesday begins with a cold morning in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. High pressure, not in a hurry to go anywhere, provides us with another nice day as clouds fade this afternoon. This time winds shift out of the south to help highs push into the low 60s. Steady south winds 5-10mph today with low humidity keep fire dangers high.

Tonight winds relax a bit and clouds continue to fade allowing us to cool off rather quickly. 40s this evening fall into the 30s for overnight lows. With winds southward and little moisture in the air, frost won’t be an issue.

FIRE DANGER NOTES: Extremely dry air and light south winds steady around 5-10mph Wednesday won’t do us any favors with fire risks. South winds will push smoke from active fires northward so those with health conditions making the sensitive to smoke will want to monitor their location to active fires in the region.

Thursday the cold morning, mild afternoon pattern holds as we make our way out of the upper 30s and into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. A little warmer towards the western lowlands than the eastern mountains. A few high level clouds likely through the afternoon but we once again we remain dry.

Friday clouds slowly build in ahead of a cold front expected late into the day. As clouds build in, southwest winds pick up keeping temps near the 60s for the afternoon. Showers will move in west to east around the evening commute with widespread coverage into Friday night. Breezy conditions expected as the cold front crosses late Friday into Saturday morning. Temps drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday morning a few mountain snow flakes are likely for the western facing ridgelines through Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Pocahontas county. A cold and gloomy first half of the day as temps struggle into the upper 40s. Slow clearing Saturday afternoon as showers come to an end by Saturday night. Then we just get chilly with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 20s & low 30s. Patchy black ice likely for late night travelers.

Sunday we dry out and sunshine returns but temps are stuck. Waking up in the 20s, we’ll only warm up into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Breezy conditions with northwest winds will bite a little with wind chill values keeping many of us in the 30s most of the day.

Monday starts frosty with many in the 20s but we warm slightly through the day with sunshine to the low 50s. A few cool spots in the higher elevations push into the upper 40s. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night as a complex system pushes in from the south.

Tuesday needs a little work on the exact forecast, but the set up coming in with a southern system provides a messy day. Early morning mix of ice, snow, and rain will depend on elevation. Through the day more will see the transition back to all rain as afternoon highs try to push the 50 degree mark. After sunset, winds shift northwesterly with snow showers for the high terrain with passing snow flakes for the low lands. Accumulations, for now, look minor for the higher elevations only thanks to warmer south winds in the afternoon melting anything the falls early. Naturally, we’ll keep you posted on developments.

In your extended forecast, the rest of Thanksgiving week is looking in good shape as we remain dry through the holiday travel period. Temps are cooler than average with many looking at the upper 40s and low 50s for highs. Good front yard football weather for those looking to settle scores from last Thanksgiving.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Few high clouds, mild, breezy PM. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Building clouds, showers west to east PM. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers early, mtn. flakes. Gradual clearing. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Continued clearing, cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly clear. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Breezy, mostly cloudy, snow & rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly, partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY–THANKSGIVING

Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY–BLACK FRIDAY

Frosty morning, cool afternoon, sunshine. Highs in the 50s.