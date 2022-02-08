Destiny Outreach Ministries breaking the chains of addiction

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Addiction continues to be a struggle for people across the nation, and the fight to help those who suffer because of it continues, especially here in Appalachia.

In Tazewell County, Pastor Steve Branch put his church on the front lines of battling addiction with Destiny Outreach Ministries. We at 59News have started a four part series called Faith and Recovery. The series is focused on places like Destiny Outreach Ministries, which are striving to battle addiction up close and personal.

When I first got here, I felt the Lord speak in my heart He said, look at the people and I said what am I looking for? Look at people, look at their faces and he said look at the hopelessness and then I began to see a lot of people were hopeless. I didn’t know what the the community was looking for or what was the need. I just knew that there was a need and so I lost my brother to a cocaine overdose. I didn’t know what the the community was looking for or what was the need. I just knew that there was a need and so I lost my brother to a cocaine overdose. Someone said, how can you love all these drug addicts? And out of my mouth I said I had my father’s eyes because God loves them. They’re not freak show, they’re not trashed. Steve Branch, Head Pastor at Destiny Outreach Ministries

Corey Sparks, who has been recovered from addiction for 10 years, had words of wisdom to share with anyone battling with addiction themselves.

You take the the most addictive person in the room and they are the most important person in the room and he makes them feel that way. It thrills my heart to see a success story. And it breaks my heart because there’s several that I’ve seen over the last few years that lost their struggles, and there was a couple that I almost quit because it was you. Pour your life in the people you love them, and it’s like. You know, just then, you have to readjust and say why I’m in it. And I always remind myself there’s another Eddie branch out there somewhere that somebody needs hope and somebody needs that. Let them know that everybody is not against them that God loves them and so do we. Corey Sparks, recovered for 10 years