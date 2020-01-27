Details of another VA autopsy show suspicious pattern

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The latest autopsy in the suspicious deaths at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg is shocking in its precise similarity to most of the other cases.

The victim’s family does not wish to named publicly, but authorized their attorney to release details on the 89-year old U-S Army Veteran we will call “Patient #7.” He was being treated during the overnight shift, on Floor 3-A where all the other suspicious deaths occurred. He was a non-diabetic, and his condition was improving. But then he was given a fatal overdose of insulin. Patient #7 was originally brought in due a stoke.

“His blood sugars had always been normal on all testing prior.” Q: Would you give a stroke victim insulin for any reason? “You would not. There’s no medical reason for the insulin injection,” said Tony O’Dell, attorney for VA victim’s families.

The attorney said Patient #7 is most similar to the case of 87-year old Navy Veteran John Hallman, who died at the VA in June 2018, under nearly identical circumstances. VA medical records support that.

“Which means they know this was a homicide.” Q: Do you think it’s a homicide? “Absolutely I think it’s a homicide, and I think the government knows it’s a homicide,” said family attorney O’Dell.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she has spoken with U.S. Attorney Bill Powell in recent weeks. He is heading the investigation.

“I’m pressing forward to get an end result here. He’s being, I think, very measured because he needs to be because of the legal ramifications,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

So far, of the 10 deaths being investigated, three have been ruled homicides.

“It is widely anticipated the person of interest in this cases – a former VA worker – will face criminal charges. The question now is, when?” said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.