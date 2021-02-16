Developer purchases old Beckley Fire Department building

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An old building in Beckley will soon have a new owner.

The old Beckley Fire Department Station 3 on Eisenhower Drive was sold in auction. City Recorder Treasurer Billie Trump, said the building was sold to a developer. Trump said that developer has a few interested clients. The plans could include using the existing building for something else, or tearing it down completely.

Trump said the location is perfect for a retail business.

“When you look at the volume of traffic, well over twenty two thousand cars a day go by there. It’s a great retail location,” Trump said.

Trump said he is in contact with the developer and keeping up on what will end up in that spot. He said either way, he is happy to see something be done with the old building.