DHHR announces free vaccines for temporarily uninsured children

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health of Human Resources Bureau of Public Health announced it will provide free vaccines to eligible children.

Eligible children from birth through the age of 18 can receive free vaccines through the Vaccines for Children program.

Eligibility requirements for the VFC program (must meet one of the below):

Medicaid-eligible

Uninsured

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Underinsured (children with insurance which does not cover vaccines)

“Maintaining regular preventive care is extremely important, particularly during childhood,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We know vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect children from 16 potentially harmful diseases. The Vaccines for Children program helps ensure West Virginia’s children will not miss vaccinations due to loss of insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.”