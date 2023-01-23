CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding everyone who is receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments will be in February 2023 due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The DHHR has been issuing SNAP Emergency Allotments since April 2020. These allotments increased the household’s monthly SNAP benefit to the maximum benefit allowable by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Monthly SNAP benefits will return to the pre-COVID-19 Public Health Emergency level effective March 1, 2023. They will be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other factors, which are not financial.

The Department of Health and Human Resources will notify them by sending a letter of this change and provide any information on any questions these residents may have.

“We were pleased to be able to provide this extra assistance during the Public Health Emergency to combat hunger. We encourage SNAP recipients to begin today to budget their family’s benefits in preparation for this benefit change.” Janie Cole, Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance

For more information related to SNAP, contact the Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Constituent Services at 1-877-716-1212 or a local DHHR office.