Dilapidated homes continue to be torn down in City of Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Crews with the City of Hinton continue to tear down dilapidated homes. Crews were out on Wed., Mar. 17, 2021 cleaning up the remains of homes that were knocked down in the city. These homes are run down and no longer in use.

City Manager Cris Meadows said they demolished 13 homes in the city because they were a safety hazard.

“Right now, we are in the process of cleaning up foundation, getting rid of the burned debris and trying to make those sites, take them back down to grade, to where they can be usable for something else,” Meadows said.

Last year, the city knocked down 13 homes. Meadows said they plan to do that same amount this year.