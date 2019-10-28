Director of Life Strategies Counseling arrested for sexual abuse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Director of Life Strategies Counseling, Hamlet Smith, was arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Beckley Police arrested Smith on Monday, October 28, 2019. He is charged with first degree sexual abuse.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that happened at Life Strategies Counseling on October 22, 2019. Smith had a meeting with the female victim who was not a patient. Court documents state Smith touched the victim inappropriately.

Smith’s bond was set at $10,000. He made bail Monday night.