Dirt Bike rider hits school bus in McDowell County

MAYBEURY, WV (WVNS) — A man who was riding a dirt bike in McDowell County was flown to the hospital on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after hitting a school bus. It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Powerhouse Road in Maybeury, WV.

Troopers said the bus was on Powerhouse Road when the rider came off of Route 52 headed in the opposite direction. The two vehicles were headed toward each other and the rider laid down the bike. Investigators said he then went under the bus.

According to troopers, the man had a broken arm, a broken leg, and a punctured lung. He was flown to Roanoke, Virginia for treatment. At midnight on Thursday morning he was taken into surgery for pressure on the brain.

The victim’s current condition is not known. His identity was not released. Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.