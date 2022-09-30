BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — To encourage preventative screening and to make it more accessible to all, Beckley ARH Hospital is offering $50 3D mammograms throughout the entire month October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s discounted, affordable, preventative healthcare,” says Lhea Mollette, Director of Ancillary Services for Beckley ARH. She also explained that a 3D mammogram combines multiple X-rays to create a 3D image of the breast. Mollette concluded that the sophisticated imagery makes it easier to detect abnormalities. Mollette then added, “It’s better for really dense breast tissue,” explaining that the detailed pictures help differentiate between calcium deposits, nodules and tumors.

Dr. Odeth Barrett-Campbell, a certified oncologist/hematologist at Beckley ARH, emphasizes and talks about the benefits of the importance of screening, explaining 1 in 8 women will develop something harmful in their breasts over the course of her life.

“With the exception of skin cancer, breast cancer is the leading cancer among women in the United States,” says Barrett-Campbell.

Barrett-Campbell encourages both men and women to self-screen, and should keep a close eye for any symptoms and changes to the breast and areas under the arms. She also says it is also important to follow guidelines for mammography screenings.

Those at an average risk for breast cancer are advised to begin receiving mammograms at age 50, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A BRCA gene mutation or family history should begin earlier for those at higher risks due to chest radiation before the age of 30, according to Barrett-Campbell.

“Women should talk to their primary physician or family doctor to learn when to start and how often to have screenings done,” Barrett-Campbell concluded.

Barrett-Campbell says the need for breast cancer awareness never ends.

“We need to be in-tune with our bodies, notice the signs, and through the simple means of a screening mammogram, lower our risk of dying from breast cancer. That can be done anytime. Not just in October,” added Barrett-Campbell.

Beckley ARH Hospital offers 3D mammograms to both walk-in patients and to those who would like to making an appointment instead. No referrals or physicians’ orders are necessary, but patients must have a primary care physician or an OBGYN who can receive the report.

For more information, call 304-254-2679.