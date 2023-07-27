BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council could decide, at the next council meeting, to give an $8,000 pay raise to Beckley Police Department officers.

The item is expected to appear on the upcoming agenda, a council member said, after the council meeting on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The raise would bring officers’ pay closer to the state average, but the city manager said it will cost half a million dollars annually.

“A motion was made, and it was seconded, to get on the agenda the motion of the pay raise, for sworn offices, at the amount of eight thousand dollars. That will definitely be on the August 8th agenda. It was seconded. It has to be placed on the agenda. I think it has the support of the majority of city council,” Robert Dunlap, who represents Ward 3 on Beckley Common Council, said.

Some of the seven-member Council told 59News, that, up until Tuesday night, they were unaware of a proposal Beckley Police Department Chief Dean Bailey had previously made to city officials, which was to cut positions of some retiring officers in order to give a pay raise.

In an email to council, City Manager Billie Trump said the proposal would not work.