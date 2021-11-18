Diversified Assessments employees protest vaccine mandate

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A national conversation over vaccine mandates made its way to Lewisburg Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Employees with Diversified Assessments, a medical company in Greenbrier County, drew a picket line outside their office to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced November 10, 2021. According to documents obtained by 59News, 100 percent of employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022 or they will lose their jobs.

That new policy also mandates first doses for vaccines that require two shots must be obtained by November 20, 2021.

A nurse with Diversified Assessments said they do not want to comply with the mandate and believe the choice to get vaccinated should be left to each individual.

“We are not anti-vax, we actually have some people who are vaccinated here,” Cianna Donaldson said. “But we are just anti-mandate, we feel like it is against our rights.”

Diversified Assessments released a statement to 59News:

“The temporary halt of the OSHA vaccine mandate does not apply to our type of agency. We are regulated by CMS vaccination requirements, which apply to staff who provide care and treatment for patients in an agency of our type. We are concerned about the risks that unvaccinated employees generate for patients, co-workers, and their families. While we respect vaccine hesitancy and appreciate their service and devotion, especially during the pandemic we will follow the CMS mandate. The clients we serve have medical conditions which place them at greater risk from COVID – 19 infection and we will do all we can to protect their health and welfare.”

Pamela Hendricks told 59News she does not feel safe getting the vaccine. She said people who do not want to get the vaccine should have an opportunity to get regular COVID-10 tests. She also said losing her job would create financial challenges for her family and impact her client’s life.

“We help them with their daily living skills, we take them out in the community and they have voiced their opinion that they do not want to lose their staff but they feel like we should have a right to choose,” Hendricks said.

Multiple employees told 59News they are prepared to lose their jobs and not comply with the mandate.