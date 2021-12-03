Division of Forestry reports multiple active fires across our area

JODIE, WV (WVNS) — With two brushfires in recent days, the Division of Forestry (DOF) continues to have their hands full.

The Division of Forestry told 59News that there are currently three active brushfires in our local area. According to the DOF, there is one in Summers County and two across Fayette County. There are three forestry crews on scene of the biggest fire in the Jody area of Fayette County, which is pushing nearly 200-acres and is 25 percent contained.

The active fire in Summers County is under control at this time. The fire covered nearly 20 acres and is burning near the Elk Knobb area. The DOF also said a separate fire in Monroe County near Hollywood Glace Road is fully contained at this time.

Two fires are also being reported out of Kanawha County.

The Division said multiple forestry crews and local fire departments are responding to each fire as best they can, and are spread thin.

