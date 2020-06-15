Division of Motor Vehicles adds three locations to scheduling database

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles included three more locations to its scheduling database to better service drivers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 15, 2020, the DMV locations in Princeton, Welch, and Point Pleasant can provide appointment scheduling to service driver and vehicle transactions. However, the three branches are not conducting driver’s license skills testing.

Anyone needing an appointment can schedule online through the DMV’s website here or by phone at (304) 558-3938.