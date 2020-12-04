DMV customers can now change, acquire documents online

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced Friday that customers are now able to make address changes online. Customers will also have the ability to upload proof of residency documents.

The following duplicate documents affected by the address change will also be available online:

Vehicle Registrations

Handicap Placards

Driver’s Licenses

Identification Cards

“We are thrilled to provide more easy, convenient processes to the citizens of our great state, and encourage them to take advantage of these online transactions from the comfort of their homes,” said Commissioner Frazier.

To make the changes, customers must use the Change of Address link under the Driver’s License Information section on the DMV website, or simply visit go.wv.gov/dmvaddress.

Once successfully completed and the changes are processed, the customer is provided an option to apply for updated duplicate documents. The customer must apply and pay individually for updated duplicate documents at the DMV Self Service website, go.wv.gov/selfservice.