WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — During the past fiscal year, The Child Advocacy Center in West Virginia served 4,703 children, which was a 20% increase in new children served in the last five years.

59News wanted to know if the poverty rates in West Virginia played a part in that. According to TalkPoverty.org in 2020, more than 1.7 million people lived in West Virginia, 278,734 of those people were living in Poverty.

Scott Miller, Executive Director of Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, said poverty rates are directly related to crime and child abuse.

“We also interview kids who have not just been sexually abused but also those who have been physically abused, emotionally abused, and more and more children who have been witnesses to violent crimes and that definitely plays into the poverty issue,” Miller said. “There are definitely more children who are witnesses of violent crimes who are living in poverty. Parents who are drug dealers, parents who have to protect themselves for whatever reason, have guns in the home and so their children are seeing this and being traumatized by it.”

While poverty can play a part in child abuse, Lindsay Pack, a CAC Program Coordinator with Child Protect of Mercer County said abuse does not stop at a certain socioeconomic level.

“It is not something that stops at an income level, child abuse doesn’t, but it is you know, families who are impoverished a lot of time struggles with services they may not have access to services that other families do,” Pack said. “But again, it does not stop at an income level we see it across the board with lots of different socioeconomic classes.”

No matter what your socioeconomic class is, Pack said it is our jobs as citizens in society to report something if we see something.

“Neighbors coaches, family, friends, people who have access to these kids are really crucial in providing safety. The law has changed in West Virginia, and we are all mandated reporters we need to act for kids, it is not something that needs to be kept quiet or people need to feel hush hush about,” said Pack.

Scott Miller also touched on the fact that adults need to do their part.

“It is not a child’s responsibility to come forward, it’s adult’s responsibilities we tell children every day, every child that we see, we say this is not your fault,” Miller said.

People like Lindsay Pack and Scott Miller, who work day in and day out to help children and families, know that they are doing their part, but there is more that needs to be done to fix the numbers in West Virginia.

Some of the things Pack and Miller touched on include making sure every county has a Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, more access to mental health services, and an increase in foster care training and families.

Pack said she just hopes she is giving these children the resources they need to feel comfortable telling their story.

“I hope that I am able to give victims and survivors a voice and telling their story, feeling comfortable in who they are now but also providing hope and healing moving forward,” Pack said.

Miller added they can’t help every child that works through the door, but when they see the difference it makes in a child, “It’s the best feeling in the world.”