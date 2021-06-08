Do you know what it takes to train a K-9?

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Police K-9 are a very important part to the force, but what goes into training them?

Mac Brackenrich trains K-9s in Lewisburg. He said they start the process while the dogs are still young and impressionable.

They start by taking the pup out and socializing them, and making sure they get plenty of exposure. For personal protection dogs or those used as Police K-9’s, they get trained using a bite suit.

“The decoy is representing a bad guy on the streets that is posing a threat – to either a police officer or an individual – that purchased one of our personal protection dogs.”

Brackenrich said training typically starts on these dogs at eight weeks old.

“Mainly we like to start with puppies. That way we can develop from the bottom up, and that way we can lay the proper groundwork to get them doing what we want them to do,” Brackenrich said. “A lot of socialization, exposure to the environment.”