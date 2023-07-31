PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Get ready to take out that winning ticket for your chance of over a billion dollars.

The pool of prize money has now grown to over an estimated $1.05 billion with a $527.9 million cash option.

Nobody has won the jackpot since April. Now the prize is tied as the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history. A resident of Princeton says she would split the winnings with her family and grandchildren.

“We would talk about it and pray. We would give some to the grandkids, mostly. But it is God’s, not ours,” said Nancy Harvey.

Lottery players looking to be the next top millionaire or billionaire will have to wait until Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A grand prize winner could choose to spread their winnings into annual payments over 29 years.