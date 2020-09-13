DOCTOR: COVID-19 and flu make for perfect storm

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– While the flu season happens every year, this year could be even worse. Local doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic could make a “perfect storm” for this flu season. Both viruses can have similar symptoms and that can make it difficult to differentiate between the two.

That’s why doctors like Dr. Jessica Aliff said getting the flu shot this year is even more important than years past.

“It’s really important especially this year getting the Flu vaccine will help to decrease the severity of the illness if you still get the flu but it will actually also help to decrease the burden on our health care system that is already being stressed,” Aliff said.

Flu shots are available in doctor’s offices now. The groups of people at higher risks are adults 65-years-old and older, pregnant women, young children and people with underlying health conditions.