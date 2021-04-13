Doctors bring awareness to foot health during April

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — April is National Foot Health Awareness Month. Wound Care Specialists want to spread awareness of common foot wounds and treatments.

Dr. Jenna Louise Hollnagel-Kauffman said people with diabetes should check their feet daily. She said people can lose feeling in their feet easily and without those daily checks you may not notice anything is wrong until it is too late.

“Check the shower before you get into the shower, make sure you wear white socks so when your changing the socks if you do have any blood you see it on that sock,” Hollnagel-Kauffman said. “Check your shoes every day, shake them out, check them with your hands, everything should be checked with your hands first cause your feet ultimately get infected before your hands.”

Proper foot wear, a healthy diet, and maintaining healthy glucose levels can also help prevent wounds.