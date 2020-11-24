Doctors discuss importance of getting lung screenings

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– According to the National Cancer Institute, by the end of 2020, over 228,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer.

Family Nurse Practitioner Skylar Marsh, said there are many signs and symptoms to keep an eye out for if you are a smoker.

“Excessive cough, wheeze, shortness of breath. Causes that are associated with lung cancer include smoking cigarettes. Nine out of 10 cases of lung cancer is based on smoking,” Marsh said.

However, it is not just smoking that can lead to lung cancer.

“An additional consideration you might want to look at is radon. Radon is often found in your home, in the soil and water so it’s another contributing factor with lung cancer,” Marsh said.

Whether you are a smoker or recently quit smoking, Marsh said to keep an eye out for those symptoms, or get a scan done.

“Typically based on the U.S. Preventative Task Force they recommend if you’re a smoker or if you’ve quit smoking in the last 15 years to obtain a CT scan that is low dose ever year at the age of 60,” Marsh said.

Marsh also said second hand smoke, or being around people who smokes, can put people at risk of lung cancer as well.