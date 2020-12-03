Doctors explain new quarantine guidelines

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Quarantine guidance has changed for people who are exposed to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the possibility of reducing the time of quarantine.

According to previous guidelines, if you were exposed, you had to quarantine for 14 days after exposure. Doctor Laura Miller, said now that time could be reduced by a few days.

“Without testing it could be shortened by your health department for 10 days and with testing it could be as short as seven days,” Miller said.

The CDC also said although quarantine can be shortened, people cannot leave quarantine until the full seven days are over. Miller said these new guidelines give more power to health departments, so they can look at the infectious rates of each county. Miller added it’s still important to quarantine to help flatten the curve and reduce spread.