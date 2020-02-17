Doctors, law enforcement weigh in following deaths of two seniors

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The search was on last week, as deputies with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department tried to find two seniors who disappeared.

Sergeant T.J. Cochran assisted in the investigation.

“The park service came up to see us, the West Virginia state police assisted, and the West Virginia DNR police assisted,” Sgt. Cochran recalled.

Their search efforts came to an end on Sunday when both 74 year-old Jeannete Shue and 67 year-old Ronald Smith were found dead.

Deputies believe Shue may have walked into her yard to check the water levels in the creek behind her house, fell over the embankment and was swept away. Her body was recovered about one mile down the river from her home.

“She had early stages of dementia,” Sgt. Cochran added. “I did speak with both her son and her daughter who advised me that it hadn’t gotten bad at that point, she did start to forget things.”

Smith was found a few miles from his home. Deputies said they were both living alone.

Now, local physicians are offering advice on how to check in with elderly members of the community. Dr. Johnny Walker with Access Health said it is good to know when you should step in and help.

“Check in with them to kind of know where they are or what they’re able to do functionally, so that you’re able to meet their needs without overstepping your boundaries, but also making sure they stay nice and healthy,” Dr. Walker said.

On the opposite end of the phone, any senior should have a safety system to keep in touch with people they know.

“Just be careful,” Sgt. Cochran added. “If you do have to go out and to check something or you’re going out by yourself, let someone know where you’re at. “

