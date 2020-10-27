Doctors recommend small gatherings for Thanksgiving

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — We have not made it through Halloween yet, but Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and some people are wondering how they should handle the holidays and COVID-19.

Doctors at Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg told 59News families need to ask hard questions. Dr. Lauren Miller said people should ask their family members how they feel, if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, or even if they have been tested for any illness.

“We have to decide the level of risk we’re willing to take,” Dr. Miller said. “The CDC has published case studies that show family gatherings can lead to super spreads.”

Miller said one way to keep your family safe during Thanksgiving is by having dinner outside, if the weather allows it. People can also wear their masks around family members out of an abundance of caution.