Doctors say women should get mammogram before getting COVID-19 vaccine

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Women who recently got the COVID-19 vaccine are being told it could affect their mammograms.

Doctors are finding women are seeing swollen lymph nodes on the sides where they are getting their shots. Because swollen lymph nodes can be a sign of breast cancer, oncologists are advising women to get their annual mammograms either before they get the vaccine, or wait until four to six weeks after.

According to the CDC, more than 11 percent of those who had their first dose of the vaccine experience swollen lymph nodes. Doctors said that number increases to 16 percent after the second dose.

Many women put off their mammograms during the shut down, so the doctor said if women are long overdue for one, do not delay it, just make sure you inform your provider that you recently got the vaccine.