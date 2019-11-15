Dog Training Associate’s Degree, first of its kind in WV

SOD, WV (WVNS) — Beckley native, Jacob Taylor, is a dog lover and aspiring trainer. Each Thursday, he brings Ivan, a Belgian Malinois, to class with him while he earns his associate degree in canine training, behavior, and psychology.

It is the first degree of its kind in West Virginia and on the East Coast. It is now offered through BridgeValley Community & Technical College.

“I was looking into doing some different dog training and I was kind of looking all over,” Taylor said. “I found Mike and he told me about his class at BridgeValley, which worked out really well because it’s local and I don’t have to leave the state to learn how to train dogs.”

Mike Kordusky is a former K9 officer turned owner, and founder of Mountaineer K9 Training Services. With more than two decades of experience under his belt and thousands of dollars in dog training education, he has been a forerunner for this program.

Kordusky worked with staff in the BridgeValley Technical Studies Department to make canine training, behavior, and psychology a two-year accredited degree.

“It started out where it was just gonna be a technical study certificate,” Kordusky said. “Then they started looking at the curriculum and we kept talking about it and they decided that they wanted to put this into technical studies and make it an associate’s degree.”

Kordusky explained this degree is the only one of its kind in the state; a testament to its value. Curriculum includes sections like basic obedience, puppy kindergarten and evaluation, or kennel management .

The majority of it is taught in his own backyard training facility in Sod.

“Tuesday we go over and spend the day in the South Charleston campus, we have classes there that start at 11:15 a.m.,” Kordusky said. “Then on Thursdays we have practicals here.”

Taylor and the rest of the students are grateful for the hands-on experience, and being able to learn and grow alongside the dog and puppies they train.

“We get the knowledge and then we get to put it to work,” Taylor said. “It helps us retain that information to where in the future when we have that dog we can’t figure out, we might recall something we did with a dog we had during class time. ”

The next training program will be offered in fall of 2020. To learn more about participating, contact BridgeValley’s information department at (304) 205-6600.