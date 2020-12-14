DOH crews prepare for winter storm

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With snow on the ground and more in the forecast, roads and highway agencies are getting ready to take on the storm. West Virginia Division of Highways crews said the upcoming snow on Wednesday is no match for them.

The Foreman for Section 1 in Ghent, Robert Stonestreet, said each year crews prepare for the worst and this year is no different. Even with COVID-19, DOH was able to gather tons of salt.

“We have a few hundred thousand tons of salt on hand. And also we have calcium and brine we use to control the bounce on the salt, which is also applied on the roads. We’re well prepared, all of our equipment has been serviced and up to date. We’re ready to go,” said Stonestreet.

Stonestreet said DOH crews will be out coating the roadways as often as necessary. He said if you find yourself behind a salt truck, slow down and watch for debris coming from the truck.