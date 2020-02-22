Dominion Energy says lower fuel rate should save customers $6 a month

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, VA (AP) – Dominion Energy says a reduction in fuel rates should save its Virginia customers an average of $6 a month later this year under a new proposal.

The state’s largest electricity supplier announced Friday that a proposed fuel rate adjustment would result in roughly a 5 percent reduction in the average residential bill. Industrial customers would see an even greater rate drop of about 10 percent.

The reduction would go into effect May 1, 2020 if approved by the State Corporation Commission. Dominion says that improved efficiency at its natural gas plants and increased solar generation are fueling the rate drop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking"

Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility"

New hospital partnership announced in southern WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hospital partnership announced in southern WV"

Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap"

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications"

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"