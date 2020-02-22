Dominion Energy says lower fuel rate should save customers $6 a month

RICHMOND, VA (AP) – Dominion Energy says a reduction in fuel rates should save its Virginia customers an average of $6 a month later this year under a new proposal.

The state’s largest electricity supplier announced Friday that a proposed fuel rate adjustment would result in roughly a 5 percent reduction in the average residential bill. Industrial customers would see an even greater rate drop of about 10 percent.

The reduction would go into effect May 1, 2020 if approved by the State Corporation Commission. Dominion says that improved efficiency at its natural gas plants and increased solar generation are fueling the rate drop.