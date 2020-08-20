Don Blankenship becomes Constitution Party nominee for president

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — Don Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy, was nominated by the Constitution Party for President of the United States.

Blankenship said he is running for president in the 2020 election because of his displeasure with the corruption in Washington D.C. His plan is called the ‘Third Way Plan for America.’

“I am running for President to let people know how dire the American situation is and what must be done to fix it. We cannot survive as a country if we do not stop the Republican and Democrat nonsense,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned Upper Big Branch Mine where an explosion killed 29 miners in 2010. He spent a year in federal prison. Blankenship also ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.