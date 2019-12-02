Donate Live WV to focus on Giving Tuesday

(WVNS) — Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a time to take a break from shopping and spend a little on giving back to the community.

Donate Live West Virginia is asking people to spread the word about giving the gift of life in 2019. The organization with be taking to Facebook on Giving Tuesday to advocate for becoming a registered organ donor.

As a part of the event they will have custom frames and filters available on Facebook. They will also share their stories and encourage others to do so as well.

https://www.facebook.com/donatelifewv/

According to a release, more than 115,000 U.S. residents are waiting for a life-saving organ donation transplant. Of those, there are more than 500 in West Virginia alone. Individuals interested in signing up to be a donor can do so online.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012. It is a global movement to encourage people to do good. For more on the event visit www.givingtuesday.org.