Donations matched to help Alderson recover from flood damage

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — An anonymous donor contributed money to help victims of flash flooding in Alderson. The flooding happened on June 19, 2020.

According to a release, the damage from the flooding fell below the amount required for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). To help the victims, the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee (GGLTRC) began collecting donations.

The anonymous donation of $500 was not the only boost to the organization. Alderson Main Street also contributed to the fund by matching the donation with $500 for a total of $1,000.

“We hope this donation will help several of the families of this area who have suffered. We appreciate the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee for the work they are doing here,” said Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer.

There are also several groups who have contributed volunteers to the recovery efforts. Those include the Lewisburg United Methodist Church and Bethlehem Farm. Those groups were a huge help, officials said. They added that additional help will be needed at the work moves from clean-up to repairs.