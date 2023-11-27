FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Statistics show Cyber Monday has only grown in popularity over the last few years.

With chances to get the items you want at major discounts, why wouldn’t you stay inside and take advantage of these deals?

But what happens when that shirt you ordered is three sizes too small? Or instead of the black knit beanie you wanted, you received a sparkly pink one?

Returns from online sources can take a while and there’s no guarantee that gift you need to exchange will arrive on time.

Kenny Parker, founder of Water Stone Outdoors in Fayetteville, says shopping local can take away that stress.

Parker said instead of waiting forever for a return at a large corporate retailer, you can pop back into a local store and exchange it same-day. You also have knowledgeable employees there to help you with picking the best gift possible.

Very Rare Vintage Owner Curtis Paul agrees, and told 59News supporting small businesses goes further than the store. Items bought in the store go back into the community in the form of taxes and well-loved gifts.

Paul also mentioned that when you shop in stores, you can try on the clothes to match sizes and really get a feel for the product you’re considering purchasing.

If you’re still certain you want to stay online with your shopping, take a look around and see if any of your local businesses have a website.

You’ll be able to stay inside while still supporting the local businesses in the area.