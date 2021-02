TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association teamed up with food delivery service, Doordash, to help local restaurants, including businesses in Tazewell County.

It is called the Doordash Restaurant Operator Relief Grant. There will be 125 grants, worth $3,500 each.

Applications are now open. The association said a minimum of 20 percent of the grants will go to minority and women owned businesses.