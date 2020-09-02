Down power lines close road in Raleigh County

SULLIVAN, WV (WVNS)– Sullivan Road in Sullivan, WV is currently closed due to down power lines.
Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 3:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. No injuries are reported at this time.
Drivers who take this route are asked to take an alternate route. Beaver Fire Department is currently on scene.
