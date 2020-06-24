Dr. Cathy Slemp steps down from WV state health officer position

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp is resigning from her position. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Gov. Justice and the Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch accepted her resignation letter. The Governor informed Secretary Crouch he had a lack of confidence in Dr. Slemp’s leadership at the Bureau of Public Health. According to a release, this was due to the series of recent events involving issues under her direct control.

Gov. Justice also expressed his appreciation for Dr. Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

