Dr. Clay Marsh says vaccines already making an impact

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s coronavirus czar says vaccinations are already reducing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state. Dr. Clay Marsh said Friday that there is a 40% to 45% reduction in deaths linked to COVID-19 from December to January.

Marsh is a top West Virginia University health official. He said hospitalizations are down more than 50%, which he linked directly to the vaccine’s effects.

About 11.5% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 5% are fully vaccinated. Twenty deaths from the coronavirus were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 2,100.