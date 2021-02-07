Dr. Clay Marsh says vaccines already making an impact

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Clay Marsh receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s coronavirus czar says vaccinations are already reducing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state. Dr. Clay Marsh said Friday that there is a 40% to 45% reduction in deaths linked to COVID-19 from December to January.

Marsh is a top West Virginia University health official. He said hospitalizations are down more than 50%, which he linked directly to the vaccine’s effects.

About 11.5% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 5% are fully vaccinated. Twenty deaths from the coronavirus were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 2,100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News