Drive sober or get a ticket, DUI checkpoint planned in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is cracking down on people who drive under the influence.

Officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint Wednesday, December 29, 2021 between 4-10p.m. The checkpoint will be set up on Second Street at Thornhill Courts. An alternate location is Johnstown Road at Jefferson Street.

Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking and those driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license.

If you see suspicious driving on the road, call your local police department or 911.

