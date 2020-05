BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Testing for COVID-19 continues for people in Raleigh County.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday, May 20, 2020. People must call for a pre-screening before receiving the test. You can reach the health department at (304)-252-8531 ext. 0. The health department will only test people who meet CDC and WV DHHR guidelines.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department reported 12 cases of COVID-19 in the county.