Drive-thru testing site opening in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is opening in Summers County.

The Summers County Health Department is partnering with Summers County ARH and the West Virginia National Guard to provide drive-thru testing at Summers County High School.

The testing will begin on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The testing will continue every Tuesday until further notice. Anyone who wants to get tested must get approved by the health department. Call the Summers County Health Department at (304)-466-3388 to get approved.

The Summers County Health Department will still be offering testing at its facility on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. People must also get approved for testing on those days.