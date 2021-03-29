Drive-thru vaccine clinic at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There will be a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Wednesday, March 31, starting at 9 a.m.

Gates to the event will not open until 8:30 a.m., with no appointment being necessary to receive your vaccine. Those who wish to receive their vaccine must be 16 years and older.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department is asking everyone to line up for the vaccination event via Grey Flats Road, via the Beckley By-Pass, across from the YMCA Soccer Complex. While waiting, participants must tune their radios to channel 109.7FM for more information regarding vaccine administration.