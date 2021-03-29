Drive-thru vaccine clinic at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center_1521129620777.jpg.jpg

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There will be a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Wednesday, March 31, starting at 9 a.m.

Gates to the event will not open until 8:30 a.m., with no appointment being necessary to receive your vaccine. Those who wish to receive their vaccine must be 16 years and older.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department is asking everyone to line up for the vaccination event via Grey Flats Road, via the Beckley By-Pass, across from the YMCA Soccer Complex. While waiting, participants must tune their radios to channel 109.7FM for more information regarding vaccine administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
NoNewTaxesWV.com

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News