Driver’s identity released from fatal rollover accident in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULHPUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the victim killed in an accident over the weekend.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said deputies responded to a one vehicle accident Saturday, Jan 16, 2021 just before 6p.m. The accident happened on Interstate 64 at mile marker 181 near White Sulphur Springs. Upon arrival, deputies found the car lost control while travelling westbound and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as LeRoy Brown, 68, of Blue Creek, WV. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lieutenant G. R. Workman, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.