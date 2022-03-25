KIMBALL, W WVNS) – McDowell County is offering drone-flying lessons to first responders this summer.

The Kimball Fire Department received supplemental grant money to purchase their own drone which they have started to use for search and rescue missions.

Kimball Mayor and Assistant Fire Chief Adam Gianato said the drone has already helped them save the life of someone who was stuck in the snow in a remote area in the middle of the night.

“We had flown that drone out to about a mile and a quarter, at the point where we could not get access to these people. They were trapped in a car, in the snow, on ice. They couldn’t get out,” said Gianato. “We used the thermal signature in the middle of the night to identify the car, locate them and direct the (Mullens Fire Department) to the general area where they found them.”

But, that’s not the only time the drone has come in handy. In fact, from scene analysis to crash reconstruction, drones can have multiple uses for every branch of first responders.

Gianato said the Kimball Fire Department can even use the drone’s heat mapping abilities to determine exactly where a person is inside a burning building

“The drone has thermal and optical capabilities,” Gianato told 59News. “We use it for search and rescue, analyzing fire scenes, documenting hotspots, using it for anything that may be easier to do from the air that we can’t see on the ground.”

The week-long course offered this summer will give McDowell County first responders the opportunity to attain their FAA license.

Gianato saidthe technological advances drones offer first responders can help them save lives, but only if people learn how to use them correctly and responsibly.

“Training the first responders will allow that we have more people with the capability to use the equipment, and use it properly,” said Gianato. “So that they don’t have issues where they’re flying a drone and crashed it into a tree and you lost $10,000”

Drones for first responders classes will be held in McDowell County this summer, dates have not yet been set. The week-long class will cost $400 to attend and first responders who complete the class will be qualified to take their FAA pilot’s exam. The classes will be offered by UAS L.L.C.