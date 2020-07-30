Drug arrest made in Smoot, WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — An investigation by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenbrier Valley Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force led to an arrest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Robert M. Ferguson, 58, of Smoot, WV is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, he was found with Ecstasy (MDMA), cocaine, LSD, prescription medications and marijuana. He also had paraphernalia used in dealing illegal drugs.

Ferguson was arraigned in front of a Greenbrier County magistrate. He was released on bond.