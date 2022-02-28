SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, today, February 28, 2022, the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed search warrants for 2 locations in Raleigh County.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service along with the ATF partnered with the Task Force to search a home on Ritter Drive in Shady Spring and another home on Circleview Drive in Beckley. During the searches of the houses, law enforcement found approximately 130 grams of fentanyl and $2,050 in cash.

Following the search, Larry Meadows of Shady Spring and Brenda Crewey of Beckley were arrested. Larry Meadows was previously arrested back in September 21, 2021 for similar drug charges, but was later released.

There is no mugshot available for Brenda Crewey.

Stay tuned to 59News as we provide updates on this story!