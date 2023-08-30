OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden woman was arrested Sunday for attempting to kidnap a stranger’s one-year-old child while intoxicated and holding a large kitchen knife, according to Ogden Police.

Ambrey Lynn Welch, 34, was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping (first-degree felony), carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs (class B misdemeanor), obstruction of justice (class A misdemeanor), intoxication (class C misdemeanor), and dog/cat at large (class B misdemeanor).

On Aug. 27, police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of 31st St. in Ogden. Officers were told multiple people were arguing and fighting in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found Welch in the street, carrying a can of beer and a silver kitchen knife around 10 inches long. Police said Welch dropped the knife when told to do so.

Welch reportedly told officers she drank many beers throughout the night. The odor of alcohol was reportedly “emanating from her breath and person,” according to court documents. Police also said her speech was slurred.

Welch told police that she had grabbed a kitchen knife as she left her house to investigate suspicious noises, court documents state. She reportedly would not talk with officers after giving this information.

However, witnesses told police that Welch, while holding the knife, opened the rear door of a stranger’s car, reached in and began unbuckling a one-year-old child’s car seat while the child’s mother was in the driver’s seat.

Witnesses reportedly heard Welch exclaim that she was surprised the mother would let the child be taken. Police said the child’s mother had feared for her child’s safety as well as her own safety, being that Welch had a knife in her hand as she unbuckled the child.

Welch reportedly also had a dog with her that was unleashed and loose in the street as the incident occurred.

Police were able to wrangle the dog, and arrested Welch on the charges previously stated. When officers attempted to serve a warrant for Welch’s blood, they reportedly had to forcefully remove her from a jail cell.

Due to her condition, however, a blood sample was not able to be collected, police said. Welch reportedly also refused to provide a breath sample.