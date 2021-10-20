DUI Checkpoint scheduled in Beaver this Friday

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers Friday, October 22, 2021.

A Sobriety Checkpoint will be set up along Route 19 in Beaver, Raleigh County near the intersection of Airport Road. The checkpoint will happen from 6:00p.m. to 12:00a.m.

The goal of the checkpoint is to keep drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol off the roads. If you see someone driving that may be impaired, contact your local West Virginia State Police detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, or any local law enforcement agency.