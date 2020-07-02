Dynasty Cheer shows off their TikTok moves

Princeton, WV (WVNS) — The popular application, TikTok, is used for posting funny videos and dance videos. Now, camps around the country are teaching kids those viral dances. Dynasty Athletics and All Star Cheerleading in Princeton hosted their first ever Dynasty TikTok Dance Camp.

Megan Belcher is the owner of Dynasty. She said she wanted to give local kids a safe environment to have fun. She is requiring temperature checks at the door and families have been bringing in sanitizer and cleaning supplies to help disinfect. She also wanted to give parents a break during stressful times.

“We are super excited to be able to help anyway we can. The kids are super happy to be here,” Belcher said. “It gives the parents a break too which definitely helps. Mom can go to the grocery store, she can even sit out in the car and have a break for a minute, and that helps them.”

Belcher had two instructors who volunteered to teach the dances. They learned the dances on their own time, in hopes of showing the kids how it is done.

“They volunteered to learn the dances and kind of make kid-friendly versions, and they were super happy to be here this week,” Belcher said.

The instructors were not the only ones happy to be there, so were the campers. Their smiling faces and giggles throughout the morning were contagious. Kinsley Rode, a camper at Dynasty, said she was happy to be back with her friends.

“I just want to have fun and do TikToks with my friends,” Rode said.

Dynasty plans to have more camps in the coming weeks.